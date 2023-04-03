Aug. 26, 1945 - March 29, 2023

FARMER CITY — Barbara S. Holmes, of Farmer City, IL, passed away on March 29, 2023.

She was born on August 26, 1945, in Aurora, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dorothy Kucharski; her brothers Kenneth (Freddie) and Ronnie, and her daughter, Leslie.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Rennie; three children Dennis (Rebecca), Michelle (Ken) and Stephanie; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Barb was a Dental Hygienist by profession and was also the Office Manager for her husband and son's dental practices for many years.

Barb was a constant source of love, strength and encouragement for all whom she loved. She remained very active and full of energy her entire life. She was an avid reader, loved golf, her precious dogs and animals of all kind, walking at Lake of the Woods, landscaping and family game nights.

Barb went above and beyond with any task. She always passed along a kind word to anyone she encountered and was a positive influence on countless lives. She will be missed beyond measure.

Her family will hold a private Celebration of Life. Memorial donations may be made to her favorite charity, My Loveable Angels, through Facebook or mailed to: 605 S. McClun St., Bloomington, IL 61701.