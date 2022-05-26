Oct. 19, 1943 - May 24, 2022

LEROY — Barbara R. Lykins, 78, of LeRoy, IL, passed away at home Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A graveside inurnment will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in Bellflower Cemetery, Bellflower, IL. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Barbara was born October 19, 1943, in Fairbury, IL, a daughter of Clarence and Mabel (Gossett) King. She married Richard Lykins December of 2002. He passed away August of 2020.

Barbara is survived by three sons: Brian (Michelle) Lykins, Woodstock, IL, Michael (Julie) Lykins, Rantoul, IL, and Richard (Rebecca) Lykins, St. Louis, MO; eight grandchildren; two sisters: Marta (Ted Reynolds) Brandon, Farmer City and Nancy Cooper, Colfax, IL.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Kristie Young; sister, Marilyn Luttrell; and niece, Jodi Brandon.

Barb graduated from Bellflower High School in 1961. She cut hair at Young's Barbershop for over 35-years and owned and operated B & B Lounge in Farmer City for 12-years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.