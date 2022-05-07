May 10, 1936 - May 2, 2022

Barbara Lee (Conder) Efaw peacefully passed away at her home on May 2, 2022. She was with family and her beloved cat, Rex.

Barb was born on May 10, 1936, in Miami, FL, to Arthur and Louise (Wishart) Conder. Barb grew up in Highland Park, IL. In 1954, she attended Illinois State University (ISNU) where she studied Elementary Education. At ISU she met the love her life, Larry Efaw at registration where he winked at her, and they became inseparable until Larry's passing in 2010. At ISU, both Barb and Larry were very active on campus. Barb was an ISU cheerleader and participated in numerous campus activities and clubs.

Barb and Larry were married August 12, 1956. After their marriage, Barb taught second grade in Atlanta, and then moved on to teach a variety of grades at Washington School until 1965, when they welcomed their son, David (Dana). They later adopted daughter, Diane in 1971. Barb happily opted to stay home to raise her children and take an active role in the community. Barb was a committed member of Second Presbyterian Church serving on various committees. For a short time, she worked outside the home for Penny Saver and M&J Sales.

Barb and Larry both enjoyed golfing and were members of Lakeside Country Club. It was there they met many lifelong friends with whom they created many amazing memories. Barb loved to travel and passed the travel bug on to Larry. They were world travelers from early in their marriage. They visited countries on every continent except Antarctica. Their favorite destination was Grand Cayman where they spent most of the winter for nearly 25-years in their condo. She was Nana to Katya Efaw, Caleb Gunz and Keaton Gunz. She was so proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed every moment spent with them. Barbara also enjoyed volunteering her time at the BroMenn Thrift Shop and more recently Books to Benefit.

Literacy and education were important to both Barb and Larry. Their son David and wife Dana set up a scholarship at ISU in their honor to help future teachers. The scholarship continues to help several students each year. More recently she established the Barbara and Larry Efaw Center for Educator Excellence which supports students majoring in education.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to honor Barb's legacy by supporting the Efaw Center of Educator Excellence (fund #530-6024) or Books to Benefit. There will be a private celebration of life.

Barb's was a life well lived. She was known for her contagious smile, warm heart, welcoming nature, cards sent for every occasion and always sharing her fantastic baking with neighbors and others in the community. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Online condolences and memories of Barb may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.