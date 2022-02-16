 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara L. Smith

NORMAL — Barbara L. Smith, 93, of Normal, passed away February 6, 2022. She was born September 22, 1928, to Floyd and Ora (George) Smith in Lexington, IL. She graduated from Olympia High School in 1946 and from there began a long career of 50-plus-years with State Farm.

Surviving are her siblings: Evelyn Smith, Joan (James) Doll; nephew, Tim (Sue) Wiese; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents; and siblings: Marilyn (Bob) Wiese, Charles (Norine) Smith.

Barbara was a lovely woman, who really had a passion for Christ. She was heavily involved in Calvary Baptist Church for many years and loved to read her Bible. Barbara also had many other enjoyments in life. She likes to do word search puzzles, read, and loved watching game shows.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington. A service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.

