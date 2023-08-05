June 24, 1954 - Aug. 2, 2023

RUTLAND — Barbara Jeanne McCumber, 69, of Rutland, passed away at her home surrounded by family Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Foundation or to the ARK, Lacon.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Barb was born June 24, 1954, in Moline, IL, to Joseph Macik and Florence (Henyna) Macik. She was the baby of the family and would frequently remind you.

Surviving is her significant other, Steve Rossman, of 33 years. Her children: Bart, and Brian McCumber, of Rutland, Kimberly McCumber Fallica of Siesta Key, FL, Clint Rossman, of Toluca and Crystal Rossman, of Dahinda; grandchildren: Loren, Madison, James and Lacie McCumber; her sisters (Her Sissies): Mary Ann (Myron) Johnson, of Illinois City, and Debra (Chuck) Bales, of Mt. Carmel; along with many nieces and nephews and close family members who oved her very much.

Barb worked as a waitress at The Sunset Restaurant, Rutland and later at Oak State Products/Hearthside Food Solutions, Wenona for over 29 years. She was also involved in running the Wooden Nickel II, in Rutland for 16 years with Steve.

She enjoyed playing golf (to beat Steve), fishing, bocce ball, Jackpot Party/Slots and was a Cubs and Bears fan.

Barb and Steve enjoyed their trips to local bars and visiting with the owners and friends. She especially enjoyed her many trips with Debra & Mary Ann to Vegas for Bingo.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.