Feb. 20, 1925 - March 4, 2023

DOWNS — Barbara Jean Layten, 98, a lifelong resident of Downs, IL, died at 1:10 a.m., March 4, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. Born February 20, 1925, to Russell and Inis Scott Romine she was the oldest of 15 children.

Barbara married Glen Layten on June 26, 1943, in New London, MO. They have four children: Joyce (Loren) Jones of Downs, Mary Farmer of Downs, James (Rita) Layten of Bloomington and Martha (Thomas) Kagel of Heyworth.

She has six grandchildren: Lorilyn Jones, Douglas (Annetta) Jones, Amy (Chad) Letterle, Stacie Roberts (Robert Janes), Mark (Holly) Layten and Sarah Gassaway all of Downs; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.

Barbara and Glen founded Kickapoo Drilling Company in 1964 which is still in operation by the third generation.

Barbara graduated from Downs High School in 1943 and was a lifelong member of the Downs United Methodist Church. She was an excellent seamstress, avid gardener, prolific reader and loved thrift store browsing.

Surviving her besides her children are her siblings: Scott (Mary) Romine, Kay (Joyce) Romine, Janiece (Dean) Stanger, Nadine Weber, Ronald Romine, Owen (Patricia) Romine and Linda (Bill) Bourret; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, six sisters and one brother: Darlene Wissmiller, Patricia Kessinger, Lois Davis, Janet Wagner, Madeline Bidner, Marilyn Romine, and Lynn Romine.

A loving mother, grandmother, nana, sister and friend, she will be missed by many.

A thank you to Doctor Adam Houghton for his wonderful care.

A special thank you to Stacie and Robert for taking care of her these past few months.

Memorials can be made to the Downs United Methodist Church, Downs, IL

Arrangements will be handled by Calvert Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral will be held at Downs United Methodist Church on March 8, 2023, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Ken Burgard will officiate. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.