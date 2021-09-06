NORMAL — Barbara Jane (Lichty) Blunk, 86, of Normal passed away at home on Friday September 3, 2021.

There will be a funeral service for Barbara at 10 AM Thursday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. A visitation will be from 5-7 PM Wednesday at the Memorial Home. Inurnment will be later at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Barbara was born May 22, 1935, in Muscatine, Iowa to Elden and Frances Brantley Lichty. She married Robert Ray Blunk on September 22, 1957, in Normal. He survives. She is also survived by two children: Cindy (Pat) Venker of Oldsmar, Florida, and Cathy (Travis) Kagel of Normal; her grandchildren: Ashley Harper, Max (Paige) Venker, Meghan Lais, Sam (Sara) Venker, Alex (Taylor) Lais; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Mayes of Northville, Michigan, and one sister-in-law, Barbara Lichty of Normal. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Robert Lichty.

She was a graduate of Thomas Metcalf School and later University High School in Normal in 1953. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Illinois State Normal University in 1957 and later earned her master's degree in education from Illinois State University. She taught many years in Central Illinois. Beginning at Roanoke-Benson High School, later at Irving Junior High and after 30 years at University High School, retired in 1994.

She was a member of and served and held various offices for the Illinois Business Education Association, Illinois Vocational Association, Delta Pi Epsilon and Delta Kappa Gamma. Barbara also served as the area director for People-to-People High School Student Ambassador Program and traveled with High School students on five-week trips, four summers visiting Europe and once to Asia. She also traveled to China and Thailand during the summer of 1993 with the Illinois State College of Business teachers. She and her husband Robert and her children traveled extensively visiting all 50 states and 38 different countries. Barbara loved to volunteer her time at the McLean County Historical Society Library and Gift Shop at the Crossroads Handcrafts Store. She also knitted newborn beanies for local hospitals. Barbara was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Normal and former member of University Christian Church in Normal.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in Normal, the Arthritis Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation.

