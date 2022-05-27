Sept. 28, 1932 - May 25, 2022

ATLANTA — Barbara J. Swearingen, 89, of Atlanta, died 11:32 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Castle Manor in Lincoln.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church and one hour before the funeral. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church. Mr. Maurice Stribling will officiate. Burial will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery.

Barbara J. Frantz was born September 28, 1932, in Atlanta, the daughter of Marion Clifford and Jennie Brandt Frantz. She was united in marriage to Harold R. "Hal" Swearingen on June 25, 1950, at Atlanta Christian Church. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2001.

Barbara is survived by her children: John H. (Susan) Swearingen of Atlanta, Laura J. VanHoorn of Atlanta, and Lisa J. Polley of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Josh (Beth Ann) Polley, Melissa Polley, Bryan (Elizabeth) VanHoorn, Christina (J.W.) Dunnan, and Katie (Jason) Faulk; eight great-grandchildren: Stella and Reed Polley, Delainey and James Dunnan, Audra and Ellie Faulk, and Abigail and Norah VanHoorn.

She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law: Randy VanHoorn and Robert O. Polley II; one great-granddaughter, Halle Joy Polley; two brothers: Welby M. Frantz, Weldon "Pete" Frantz; and one sister, Margaret Moore.

Barbara was a 1950 graduate of Atlanta High School. She was an active lifelong member of the Atlanta Christian Church, Red Hat Country Chix, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Atlanta Jr. Women's Club. She retired from Country Mutual Insurance Company in 1997 after 30-years of employment. Barbara was also a long-time election judge for Logan County.

Memorials may be made to Atlanta Rescue Squad, Atlanta Christian Church, or Castle Manor Activity Fund.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home.