DWIGHT — Barbara J. Milbauer, age 82, of Dwight, passed away, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home in Dwight, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Hager Memorial Home. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. that same day also at the memorial home. Burial will be at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight. According to Barbara's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara was born February 21, 1939, in Reddick, IL, she was the daughter of Adolph and Hollis (Patchett) Porter. She married Jennings Milbauer on June 22, 1957. He passed away on December 16, 2016.

Surviving are sons: Jeff (Tammy) Milbauer of Monterey, TN, Mark (Emily) Milbauer of Arvada, CO; four grandchildren: Amber (Rob) Marx, Jessica (Zach) DeLong, Melissa (Neal) Gilham, Audrey Milbauer; great-grandchildren: Makenzie and Jaxson DeLong; sisters: Nancy Asklund of Philo, IL, and Nancy Gail Graf of Tempe, AZ, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Jerry Porter.

Barb was kind and generous with her time. She was a member of St Patrick's Catholic Church, the Junior Women's Club, Dwight Grade School Board of Education, and the Crafting Guild. Barb enjoyed gardening and ceramics. Many people in Dwight will remember spending their Wednesday evenings painting and chatting in her basement ceramics shop Try Your Hand Studio. Even more will remember learning to swim in her backyard swimming pool. Her family thanks everyone for the memories she built with them over decades of friendship from Reddick to Florida.

Memorials in honor of Barbara maybe made to the Dwight Craft guild.