DECATUR — Barbara J. Metz-Schwass, 62, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Barb's life will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Life Builders Church, Decatur. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at the church. Memorials in Barb's honor may be made to Life Builders Church, 833 W Pershing Rd, Decatur, IL, 62526.

Barb was born February 28, 1961, in Fairbury, the daughter of Melvin Gene and Peggy R. (Craver) Metz. She married Glen Schwass on May 18, 2019, in Decatur. Barb worked as an analyst for State Farm Insurance for 38 years until her retirement. Away from work, she enjoyed horseback riding, spending time outdoors, working on the farm and spending time with her boys, grandchildren and friends. Barb was always helping others and was an EMT in Lexington and Leroy for many years. Barb was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fairbury and more recently a member of Life Builders Church.

Surviving are her mother, Peggy Metz; husband, Glen Schwass; sons: Matthew Metz (fiancee Amanda Taylor) of Glen Allen, MO, and Evan Golliday of Adamsville, TN; step-children: Cathy Walters of Decatur, Matthew (Kelly) Schwass of Sullivan, Kevin (Jaime) Schwass of Decatur, Tara (Matthew) Daniels of Oreana, Lance (Katie) Golliday of Lexington, and Landon Golliday of El Paso; grandchildren: Austin, Antonio, Madyx, William, Reagan, Wyatt, Declan, Savannah, and Paisley; sister, Sandra (John) Metz-McDermott of Washington; and brother, Steven (Sherry) Metz of Fairbury.

She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Susan Elizabeth Metz, who died in infancy.

