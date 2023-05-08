Oct. 29, 1936 - May 7, 2023

PANOLA — Barbara J. Krug, 86, of Panola, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. surrounded by her family.

Barb was born in Peoria, IL on October 29, 1936, the daughter of John Roland and Berdena (Ripple) Diener and resided in Secor, IL.

Barb is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Clifford. Barb and Cliff were exactly one month short of short of celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary.

Barb is also survived by five children: Duane, Gridley, IL, Kathy (Brad) Shepley, Paducah, KY, Karol (Tim) Enright, El Paso, IL, Karen at home, Karla (Jim) Barker, Panola, IL. Barb also had 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Barb also had a brother, James (LuAnne) Diener of Roanoke; and sisters-in-law: Marge Dunham, Minonk and Marge Krug, El Paso. Barb was proceeded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law: Donald Krug and Donald Dunham; and a great-granddaughter, Morgan Ryder.

Barb was cafeteria manager for 31 years for El Paso School District Unit #375. Barb introduced the first breakfast and a la carte program. We're sure she invented Scotcharoos.

Barb loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She initiated the first Lutheran Church Corn Festival Booth to raise money for the new stained-glass windows in the sanctuary and was active in Ladies Aid.

She spent her free time quilting and to share her love she gave each one of her grandchildren a quilt. She sewed every Monday with the Piece Corps (the Sewing Ladies). Barb was a loving hard-working wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and devoted Lutheran.

She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Rev. Jonathan Boehne will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso and an hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Secor Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris is handling all arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Missouri Synod El Paso or the El Paso Emergency Squad. Condolences and tributes can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.