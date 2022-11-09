Nov. 9, 1937 - Nov. 7, 2022

EL PASO — Barbara J. "Bobbie" Grubb, 84, of El Paso, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, at home in El Paso.

Her funeral service will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso, with Rev. Russell Zehr officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso.

Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church, El Paso.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara was born in Hudson on November 9, 1937, a daughter to Roy Orville and Grace Lillian Woosley Durst. She married Glenn Allen Grubb at First Baptist Church in El Paso on June 16, 1956. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Surviving are her children: Terry (Linda) Grubb, El Paso, Thomas Grubb, El Paso, Brenda White, El Paso; sister-in-law, Marie Turner, Stanford; aunt, Flossie Raby, Knoxville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn; sisters: Lenamae Meredith, Juanita M. Durst, Mildred L. Wilkey, Karen E. Geiger, and one in infancy; one nephew, Ronald Meredith; and one grandchild, Michael Ryan Grubb.

Bobbie graduated from Normal Community High School. She was a custodian for Jefferson Park school in El Paso for over 30 years. She was a member of Hudson Christian Church and she also attended First Baptist Church in El paso. She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzle books and playing cards. She was also a member of the Bucketmouth City USA CB Club.

Online memories and condolences may be sent to her family at www.calvertmemorial.com.