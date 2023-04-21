Jan. 9, 1946 - April 10, 2023

COLLINSVILLE, Connecticut — Barbara Gail Rinkenberger Drayer, 77, of Collinsville, CT, (formally of Bloomington, IL) passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 7:19 p.m. at UCONN Hospital in Farmington, CT, with her Husband, Steve Drayer and her Daughter, Lisa Quiggins, at her side.

She was born on January 9, 1946, in Bloomington, IL, to parents Melvin J. Rinkenberger and Louise Gaines Rinkenberger (both deceased). Her son, James "Coy" Quiggins, grandparents: Joseph and Ida Rinkenberger and John and Camilla Gaines, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Drayer, of 37 years, of Collinsville, CT; her daughter, Lisa Quiggins, of Collinsville, CT; two step-daughters: Shannon and Erin Drayer, one step-son, Mike Drayer, all of Seattle, WA; her sister, Linda K. Rinkenberger Cross and her husband Bill, of Supply, NC; and a brother, Mark J. Rinkenberger of Washington, IL. Several nieces, nephews, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive her.

She was a 1964 Graduate of Holy Trinity High School. She retired from Travelers Insurance Company, Hartford, CT, as a Human Resources Consultant in 1998.

Gail, as she was so often referred to, enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, gardening, shopping, and decorating. She loved traveling to see friends and family and taking special trips with Lisa and Coy to see the shows in New York and with Steve to the warmer shores of Aruba, Mexico and St. Martin.

Gail fought a courageous battle against lung cancer with bravery, unwavering strength, incredible perseverance, love, humor and a quick wit. Her battle was fought with Steve and Lisa by her side.

A special thank you goes to her sister, Linda Cross and niece, Jamie Cross Scott, who traveled to help provide support and wonderful care for Gail during the last days of her life.

The family wishes to thank Hartford Health Care at Home, Canton EMS and the entire second floor staff at UCONN Hospital for their compassion for both Gail and family.

Family and Friends will travel to Normal, IL, in the Spring//Summer for burial of her son's ashes and her ashes at Holy Cross Cemetery at which time a celebration of their life will be held.

Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice, American Cancer Association or the Humane Society.