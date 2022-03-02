BLOOMINGTON — Barbara Elizabeth Bialeschki, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at her son's home in Bloomington, where she had lived and been cared for the last twelve-years on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11:06 PM.

There will be a graveside service for Barb on Friday March 4, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Leroy. Pastor Jason Sniff will officiate.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington, is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors.

Barb was born August 2, 1932, in Bloomington the daughter of Melvin R. and Goldie M. Eckhart Miller. She married Richard Dale Bialeschki on August 12, 1954, in Champaign.

Barb retired from the Secretary of State Department of Motor Vehicles in Bloomington after twenty-eight years of service. She was a lifetime member of the Women's Moose, VFW Women's Auxiliary, and former member of the Eagles. She also served as an election judge for fifty-two-years. She loved politics and watching CNN, country music and in her younger-years camping and dancing.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three sisters, two brothers, and two sons: Robert E. Miller and Richard D. Bialeschki Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana M. (Charles) Binkley of Decatur and her son, Daniel Earl Bialeschki of Bloomington. She also is survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and special furry friends: Daisy Mae, Wrinkles, Candy Sue, and Rambow.

She lived a long-fulfilled life and had many friends and loved her God. She will be deeply missed.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Julie Kuhn for all of her love and special care for Barb.

