Dec. 15, 1926 - Feb. 3, 2022

Barbara Douglass Stevens, 95, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022, in Farmington Hills, MI.

Barbara was born in Colfax, IL, on December 15, 1926, daughter of Elton and Loarene (Hutson) Douglass. She graduated from Colfax High School, and went on to earn her degree in Home Economics at Illinois State University. Barbara married Bob E. Stevens on June 4, 1949. They raised their four children in various locations across the Midwest until their retirement in Gainesville, GA.

Those left to honor Barbara include her children: Barbara Stevens, Bruce (Denise) Stevens, Brian (Susan) Stevens; grandchildren: Brendan (Krista) Stevens, Douglass Stevens, Scott (Melanie) Stevens, Matthew Stevens, Shawna Stevens, Alex Stevens, Bobby and Andy Stevens; great-grandchildren: Breslin, Hazel, Joshua, and Harrison Stevens; sisters: Karlene (Milo) Stinson and DeeAnn (Larry) Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents; husband; son, Bradford; and brothers: Duane and Robert (Maurita) Douglass.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Colfax United Methodist Church, 202 S. Harrison Street, Colfax, IL, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., and will conclude at her final resting place in Wiley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to Hospice of Michigan.