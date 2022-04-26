July 15, 1926 - April 24, 2022

NORMAL — Barbara C. Burroughs, age 95, of Normal, IL passed away at 1:13 PM on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Arcadia Care, Bloomington, IL. A private family graveside service will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Barbara was born July 15, 1926, in Normal, IL the daughter of Fred J. and Esther R. Rees Goelzer. She married Kenneth E. Burroughs on November 7, 1948, in Bloomington IL. He passed away on November 24, 2002.

Surviving are her two children: John Burroughs, Normal, IL and Katie Hamilton, TN and seven grandchildren.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and a grandchild.

Barbara graduated from Bloomington High School and attended ISNU for one year. She had worked at State Farm Insurance Company and later worked in the Business Office at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.