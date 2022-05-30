May 3, 1931 - May 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Barbara Belle Williamson, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing in Normal.

Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the memorial home. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Barbara was born on May 3, 1931, in Bloomington, to Arthur E. and Lillian Jett Barling.

Surviving are her children: Robert A. Williamson of Moline, Richard A. (Janet) Williamson of Bloomington, Rebecca A. (John) Williamson-Murphy of Normal, and John A. (Anita) Williamson of Normal. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: George and Herald; and four sisters: Betty, Marilyn, Ruth, and Sue.

Barbara was a member at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Bloomington. She sold Avon products for many years. She enjoyed knitting and crafts and was known for her sharp memory. Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed.

