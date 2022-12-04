April 18, 1964—Nov. 30, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Barbara “Barb” Jo Koester, 58, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:44 PM at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

The family will have a life celebration at a later date.

Barb was born April 18, 1964, in Chicago to Corliss and Ruth Unterberg Beilfuss. They preceded her in death as well as one sister Sandi Frets. She is survived by her partner of more than fifteen years, Jeffrey Nettleton; her son, Justin (Katie Gundlach) Koester of Kankakee; two grandsons: Ethan and Jaxson Koester; and one sister, Lori (Jim) Russell of Monee, IL.

Barb worked many years as a medical transcriptionist. She loved music and especially loved to create animated videos set to her favorite Progressive rock music.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness or the American Cancer Society.

