SAUNEMIN — Barbara Anne Frantz, 66, of rural Saunemin, passed away on April 9, 2023, at the Goldwater Care facility. Present at the time of her death were her brothers, Bryan Frantz and by phone, Bruce and his wife Penny Frantz. Barbara is the child of Keith Duane and Helen Patricia (Quigley) Frantz.

A remembrance to honor Barbara will be held, for anyone wishing to attend, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Saunemin Community Building, Saunemin, IL, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Keith (2000) and Patricia (2017); and brother, David Lee Frantz (1969).

Barbara is survived by siblings: Kay (Lindsey) Chew of Layaffete, NJ, Carol (Dan) Cozby of San Antonio, TX, Bryan Frantz of Saunemin, IL, Bruce (Penny) Frantz of Navarre, FL; nine nieces and nephews, seven grand-nieces and nephew; and Barbara's best friend since kinder-garden, Judy (Randy) Perkins of Salem, IL.

Barbara, the 1974 valedictorian of her class of Tri-Point High School, Cullom, IL, graduated in 1978 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, IL, with a minor in psychology and a major in Undergraduate Pre-Law. Barbara later became a graduate, in 1981, from Washington University of St. Louis, MO, with a Juris Doctor Law Degree. After graduation, Barbara spent the rest of her life in private practice as a member of the Illinois Bar until the time of her death. Barbara was an active member in the family farming operation.

Barbara did find pleasure in taking photographs of Illinois sunset and skyline. Barbara enjoyed reading, going to movies, and having dinners with her family, relatives, and friends.