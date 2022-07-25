Sept. 21, 1941 - July 23, 2022

NORMAL — Barbara A. Wilson, 80, of Normal peacefully passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Lexington Township Cemetery with Dr. Clark Killingsworth officiating. Masks, social distancing and casual attire is requested by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.

Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Barbara was born September 21, 1941 in Paxton, a daughter of Curtis and Merle (Warder) Hatfield. She married James W. Wilson on May 10, 1958 in Rantoul.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of sixty-four years James W. Wilson of Normal; three sons: Anthony (Lisa) Wilson of Lexington, Brett Wilson of Normal, and Scott (Relene) Wilson of Lowell, NC; her two favorite grandchildren: Jake (Suzan) Wilson and Kaylee Wilson; and five precious great-grandchildren: Amelia, Charlotte, Jonathan, Jonah and Joshua; two sisters also, survive: Sheila Keesey and Lonnie Withers both of Gibson City. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.

Barbara was a long time cook at The Filling Station Restaurant in Lexington. She had a day care in her home for several years and owned a carpet cleaning business for ten years.

Her and Jim were members of the Twin City Good RV Club for years. They traveled coast to coast and even into Canada. They wintered in Texas for sixteen years and lived in the RV for ten years. Barbara was a kind and loving lady she loved her family, friends and all of her fur animals.

Family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Carle BroMenn, Dr. Sriratana and his staff at the Cancer Center for their kindness and support.