BLOOMINGTON — Babette "Bobby" Witt-Kannady, 67, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:35 p.m., Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home.

Her graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Jewish Cemetery in Bloomington with Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe officiating. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Baby Fold.

Bobby was born June 7, 1954 in Chicago, the daughter of Manuel and Geraldine Price Witt. She married David "Cap" Kannady on July 6, 1980 in Bloomington. He survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Shaina (Dan) Solel of Skokie; one grandchild, Dorian Solel; three sisters: Michelle Kaplan, Scottsdale, AZ, Leslie (Al) Cioci, Winfield, MO and Pamela (Robert) Suydam, Concord Township, Ohio; one niece and four nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Jon Kaplan.

Bobby received both her undergraduate degree and graduate degree in Special Education from Illinois State University. She taught at the Baby Fold's Hammitt School for 15 years before moving to Illinois State University, where she was Head of the Field Base Program for over thirty years. ISU recently celebrated Bobby's achievement of completing 50 semester classes of students. She was devoted to education and her program at ISU and kept in contact with current and former students.

