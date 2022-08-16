July 12, 1923 - Aug. 12, 2022

MINONK — Avril B. 'Tip' Carter, 99, of Minonk, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Heritage Health Care Center in Minonk.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. with Masonic Rites to be presented prior to services. Burial will be in Minonk Township Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk, is in charge of arrangements for the family.

He was born in Center City, TX, on July 12, 1923, a son to John R. and Leona Moore Carter.

He married Betty D. Pierceall in 1972. They enjoyed traveling together, fishing, and their families. She preceded him in death in 2012.

Surviving are his children: Drake Carter, Bismark, ND, Sarah (Steve) Hatfield, SC, Cliff (Patti) Carter, Normal; stepchildren: Linda Adams, Bloomington, Tony (Renee) Pierceall, Knoxville, TN, Jan (Rich) Beschorner, Minonk, James Pierceall, Minonk, Karen (Scott) Klendworth; two sisters: Lottie, and Leona Mae; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; daughter, Lillian; seven siblings: John Ralph, Alfred, Joe Drake, Garth, Barbara, James, and Mary Jo.

Tip attended Central City elementary school and later graduated from Goldthwaite Texas High School in 1941. Following graduation, he entered the service and was a member of the Air Crew Trip Carrier Command in the Army Air Force, serving until 1946.

After his service he attended Miliken University in Decatur, where he met his first wife Lucille Parks. He then attended Parks Air College, a division of St. Louis University and graduated with a mechanics and airplane pilot certificate and his private pilot license.

He farmed in Minonk for 27 years. After farming he began his career with the State of Illinois Department of Corrections in Pontiac where he retired in 1988. He was a member of Minonk Baptist Church, The American Legion the Masonic Lodge, and the Woodford County Farm Bureau. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard.