Nov. 19, 1998 - Aug. 1, 2023

NORMAL — Avery Joan Vocke, 24, of Normal, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born November 19, 1998, in Chardon, Ohio to Joseph and Cynthia Reynolds Thorpe. They preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband George Vocke of Normal, who she married December 10, 2017.

Avery was a pet lover and had three cats and one dog. She enjoyed horror movies and playing Pokemon which is how she met George. She was also a talented artist. Avery was a kind soul.

The family will hold a celebration later.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

