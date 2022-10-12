May 20, 2004 - Oct. 8, 2022

NORMAL — Austin J. McKee, 18, of Normal passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born May 20, 2004 in Bloomington to James and Julie (Sharpe) McKee.

Austin owned and operated Austin's Lawn Service servicing the Bloomington-Normal area. He started this business when he was seven years old and it continued to grow, servicing both commercial and residential properties. Austin loved the outdoors. He loved to fish, kayak, and shoot. Austin also loved to be surrounded by animals.

Surviving are his father, James (Vicki Rowe) McKee of Normal, IL; sisters: Vanessa (Jordan) Summers of Bloomington, IL and Leah McKee of Normal, IL.

A public visitation will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at East Lawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow services at Evergreen Cemetery.

To read full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com.