DANVERS — Audrey Yoder, 101, of Danvers IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022, in Normal, IL. She was born July 3, 1920 in Bloomington, IL, to the late Faye and Lawrence Weishaar.

Audrey loved her family, her church, and her small town. She lived in Danvers most of her life. After graduating from LeRoy High School and attending Illinois State Normal University, she became a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse called Hickory Ridge in rural Danvers. She was a teacher until she married Russell Yoder on December 28, 1944. He passed away August 2, 1988.

Audrey was a member of the Danvers Presbyterian Church and the Homemakers Extension. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, playing pinochle, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and doing crossword puzzles. Many family and friends have enjoyed Audrey's famous sugar cookies, especially at Halloween. She was a beloved mother and grandmother to her family and special neighbor and friend to her community.

Audrey is survived by her son, Daryl (Charlene) Yoder, Stanford, IL; and many special grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her parents, Faye and Lawrence; one brother, Lawrence; four grandchildren; and four sons: Donald, Dean, Dale and Duane.

A private family funeral and graveside service is planned for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Danvers Presbyterian Church. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.

Memorials can be made to: Danvers Presbyterian Church 201 E. Main Street, Danvers, IL, 61732; or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2801 Stonehurst Drive, Bloomington, IL, 61704; or to Evergreen Place: Assisted Living, 801 Gregory Street, Normal, IL, 61761.