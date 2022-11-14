April 5, 1926 - Nov. 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Audrey "Mom" Pummill, 96, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:55 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 2810 Tractor Lane, Bloomington, where visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Interment will be immediately following services at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tupelo Children's Mansion, 1801 E. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.

She was born April 5, 1926 in Brownstown, daughter of Art and Harriett (Rhine) McMillan. She married Everett Pummill on September 23, 1945, he preceded her in death on December 5, 1998. She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Gioia Pummill; grandson, Jason Pummill; great-grandson, Nathan Denault; two sisters and five brothers.

Surviving are her children: LeAnn (David) Gremaud, Bloomington, LaDonna Plappert, Deland, FL, Ellen Pummill, Normal, Allen (Barb) Pummill, Bloomington, Steven (Suzanne) Pummill, Ashburn, VA, David (Billie Jo) Pummill, Williamsport, IN, Greg (Cheri) Pummill, Decatur, Kendall Pummill, Mackinaw and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Pummill, Indianapolis, IN. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Apostolic Pentecostal Church, where she was very active. Audrey took great pride in being a homemaker, she loved to sew and made all the clothing for her children and she gave "great" haircuts to the boys. She was also an amazing cook and baker, and was known for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls.