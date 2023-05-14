July 10, 1927 - May 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Audrey M. Bishop, 95, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington. She was born July 10, 1927, in Milwaukee, WI, to Joseph B. and Marie (Zielinski) Wierske.

Audrey graduated from high school in 1945. She held a variety of jobs, including a secretary at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, where she met her future husband, Ferman Bishop, who was teaching there at the time. They were married November 25, 1948.

Encouraged by her husband Audrey went back to school, eventually earning a Bachelor's Degree in Speech Pathology from Illinois State University. She loved working with younger children and took a job with District 87, providing speech therapy to children in elementary schools in Bloomington.

Audrey was a great conversationalist and made many friends in Bloomington. After her husband's death, she traveled annually with a widow's group to different parts of the United States. Audrey enjoyed weekly/monthly luncheons with not only the widows group, but also with groups from the various schools where she had taught.

Audrey also enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She spent months planning her annual Christmas party for neighbors and teaching associates. She baked cookies for the party and to give to friends and neighbors. Audrey was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna.

Audrey is survived by her children: Kate Kimball, Bill Bishop; grandchildren: Stephanie (Dan) Long, Ashley Burke, Ian Bishop; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Geri (Harry) Bedrossian.

She is preceded in passing by her husband, Ferman Bishop; and parents, Joseph and Marie Wierske.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.