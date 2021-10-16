BLOOMINGTON — Audrey Lou Ferrell, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday October 14, 2021, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

There will be a funeral for Audrey at 2:00 p.m. on Friday October 22, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Kathy King-Nobles will officiate. There will be a visitation, one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Westminster Village Foundation or the Ferrell Family Endowment Scholarship for Professional Development Schools at Illinois State University.

Audrey was born December 14, 1929, in Morning Sun, IA, to Cecil and Fern Carlson Grim. She married John Ferrell on June 7, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, IA. He preceded her in death June 22, 2007. She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Lorna Grim and Marjorie Fuller.

She is survived by three children: Cindy (Chris) Wiant of Denver, CO, Greg (Lynn) Ferrell of Princeton, IL, and Lori (John) Wall of Minier; seven grandchildren: Jennifer (Scott) Crawford, Jeffrey (Shawna) Wiant, Katie Ferrell, James (Abby) Ferrell, Dustin (Shelby) Wall, Garrett (Chia Chi) Wall, Hannah Wall; and nine great-grandchildren.

Audrey attended college at Iowa Wesleyan University and taught elementary school in Iowa. She returned to college and graduated in 1971, from Illinois State University, with a teaching degree in Elementary Education. Along with substitute teaching in the Bloomington/Normal area, she also worked for Roland's Department Store as a clothing buyer until 1987. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal. Audrey loved traveling throughout the world with her husband John. Music was also a big part of their lives. Her grandkids were very special to her. Audrey enjoyed playing bridge, and spending time with her friends and family. In her own words she would say, "I've had a blessed life".

