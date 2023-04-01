April 9, 1927 - March 31, 2023

NORMAL — Audrey Jeanne Naffziger, 95, of Normal, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, followed by entombment at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be left to Second Presbyterian Church or to Home Sweet Home Ministries.

Audrey was born in Bloomington, IL, on April 9, 1927, a daughter to Gilmore and Martha (Wolfe) Brust. She married Joseph V. Naffziger on November 23, 1950, in Normal. He preceded her in death on March 12, 2009.

Surviving are her children: Bruce (Pam) Naffziger of Bloomington, Dale Naffziger of Wapella, and Janette (Scott) Bruns of Normal; grandchildren: Jason (Ashley) Naffziger of Normal, Jamie (Eric) Outlaw of Bloomington, Jodi (Brett) Sides of Bloomington, Jordan (Whitney) Martens of Rowlett, TX, Joseph Martens of Bloomington, Taylor (Anton) Tegenrot of Gothenburg, Sweden, Austin Bruns of Chicago, Jackson Bruns of Chicago, C.J. Bruns of Normal; and great-grandchildren: Colton, Gavin, and Keagan Naffziger, Kennadi and Logan Outlaw, and Owen, Drew, and Reese Sides.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; sister, Marcella Brust; daughter, Jeanne Martens, and son-in-law, Joel Martens.

Audrey grew up in north Normal, near the Illinois Central rail line where her father worked. She attended University High School and graduated as their very first homecoming queen in 1945. Audrey graduated from Illinois State Normal University, and became a teacher in Unit 5 and Thomas Metcalf schools. She has been a key contributor to Metcalf Lab School where she taught Home Economics, created the school lunch program, and ran the Metcalf cafeteria from 1972 through 1982, when she retired. She has supported U-High Alumni, Boosters, and the school library for many years. In later years she donated to the Butterfly Garden, and numerous pieces of playground equipment. She also set up an out-of-pocket fund for Metcalf teachers, which allowed them to purchase additional classroom supplies not covered in their regular budget.

Audrey enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, painting, making jewelry, playing bridge, sewing, canning, and weaving. She was always interested in trying new crafts and developing new skills. She loved to cook and was well known for her world-famous noodles, pies, and cinnamon rolls. She had a green thumb, and loved to work in her many flower and vegetable gardens. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, and the Consumer Sciences Professional of McLean County. Audrey enjoyed spending time with her friends in the La-La Ladies Club. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

