Nov. 28, 1986 - March 16, 2023

MORTON — Ashley Paige Milstead, 36, of Morton, passed away at 6:18 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by family after a courageous two year battle against cancer.

She was born November 28, 1986, in Pekin to David and Gail (Lister) Milstead.

Surviving are her parents (Morton); one sister, Amanda (Chris Hoffman) Milstead (Bartonville); paternal grandmother, Eloise Milstead (Bloomington); maternal grandparents, Virgil and Joyce Lister (Pekin); her aunts and uncles: Ellen and John Rehmer (Momence), Kay and Pat Farrelly (Waleska, Georgia) and Lyle Lister (Pekin); her great-aunt, Donna Vogel; and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Milstead.

Ashley found her true passion in caring for children. She had worked in several daycare centers and also worked as a nanny to several families in North Carolina and Texas.

She loved attending concerts and anything associated with Disney. Her greatest joy was spending quality time with her family. Ashley was a very kind and caring person and her family was so proud of the woman she became.

Ashley was so full of life and joy and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was a former member of New Life Church in Kingwood, TX.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Compassus Hospice for the excellent care they provided Ashley.

Her memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Tamela Brumley will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL, 61554; or Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, Illinois 61615.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.