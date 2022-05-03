June 20, 1955 - May 1, 2022

EUREKA — Arthur T. "Rusty" Klaus, 66, of Eureka, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Rusty was born on June 20, 1955, in Peoria, IL, to James A. and Jean W. Kaiser Klaus. He married Laurie A. Spires on January 20, 1979, in Eureka, IL. She survives.

Survivors also include four children: J.R. (Amy) Klaus of Eureka, Jody (Brandon) Heider of Eureka, Eric (Carley) Klaus of Eureka, Zach (Carly) Klaus of Washington; seven grandchildren with one on the way: Jaxon and Jarek Klaus, Gabe and Kenzie Heider, Fiona and Otto Klaus, and Zoey Klaus; and six siblings: Mary Jean Klaus of FL, Bonnie (Dane) Rednour of Eureka, Jim Klaus of Secor, Pat (Jackie) Klaus of Eureka, Kelly (Jeannette) Klaus of TN, Jeff (Beth) Klaus of WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A military veteran, Rusty served his country in the U. S. Army.

Rusty owned and operated R. Klaus & Sons Plumbing & Heating. He was City of Eureka Director of Public Works, retiring in October 2021, after 12-years of service. He served his community in many ways. He was with the Eureka Fire & Rescue Department for 33-years. He enjoyed being active in his children's and grandchildren's sports and other activities. He was a true outdoorsman who loved camping, fishing and hunting.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Chanticleer in Eureka.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family who plan to honor Rusty with a donation to his community.

Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.