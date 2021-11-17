BLOOMINGTON — Arthur James Welch III, 48, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N Airport Rd., Normal, IL, with Pastor Sara Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home, 1104 N Main St., Bloomington, IL, and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service on Friday. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Midwest Food Bank.

Arthur was born on February 6, 1973, in Peoria to Arthur J. and Kay Frances Lee Welch, Jr. He married Jodi Romack on September 3, 2005, in Champaign.

Surviving are his loving wife of sixteen years, Jodi Welch of Bloomington; children: A.J. Welch IV of Bloomington, Nicole (Josh Hazelip) Richmond of Peoria, and Haleigh (Andrew) Marriott of Bloomington; grandchildren: Emorie Hazelip and Josephine Marriott; father, Arthur J. Welch, Jr. of Peoria; siblings: David (Joanie) Warmick of Portage, IN, LaToria Welch of Atlanta, GA, LaCrystal (Raphael) Bolden of Indianapolis, IN; and his godmother, Fan Crooks of Peoria.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Frances Welch.

Arthur was currently employed at State Farm, and was previously employed with Rogers & Hollands Jewelers for over ten years. He was a member at Eastview Christian Church in Normal, and was active in marriage ministry and the food pantry at the church. Arthur enjoyed everything Disney, fishing, and puzzles. He was a movie buff and a fan of the Indianapolis Colts. Arthur will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Arthur's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.