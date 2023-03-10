Oct. 17, 1924 - March 6, 2023

FAIRBURY — Arthur Irvin Walter, 98, died peacefully at 3:26 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church with Josh Clemons officiating.

Art was born October 17, 1924, in Saunemin to Samuel and Ruth Schlipf Walter. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie (Jessup) Walter on June 22, 1946, at the First Presbyterian Church Fairbury.

Surviving are his two sons: Gary (Cindy) Walter, Bloomington, and Jay (Marcia) Walter, Fairbury; two granddaughters: Michelle (Josh) Clemons, Bloomington, and Ashley (Bryan) Youngsma, Franklin, TN; great-grandchildren: Lilli, Lydia and Lucy Clemons, and Theodore Walter Youngsma. Also surviving are his sister, Eleanor Honegger; sister-in-law, Colleen Walter, both of Fairbury; and many more nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Art was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; as well as two brothers: Richard and Willard Walter; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Walter; and a granddaughter, Natalie Walter.

Art was a Veteran of the United State Army serving during World War II (June 1943-December 1945). Art's platoon landed in Normandy on D-Day 3, something he talked about very little until his later years.

He owned Art's TV and Electric in Fairbury from 1955 until 1967, at which time he joined the electrician's union retiring in 1987. During his time as an electrician, he worked on many prominent businesses in the area including Eastland Mall in Bloomington, Pontiac Prison, Pabst Blue Ribbon in Peoria, the dorms at Illinois State University in Normal, and Clinton and Seneca Power Plants.

Art was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fairbury. He was also a life member of the Moose Lodge, founding member of Arrowhead Lodge, 77-year member of the American Legion, and served 38 years on the Fairbury Fair Board, including nine years as president. Art was a Boy Scout leader for several years and made multiple trips to open and close camp on the Canadian border. His dedication to camp earned him induction into the Boy Scout Honor Society, Order of the Arrow.

Art loved to travel and spent his retirement years traveling with his wife of 61 years in their RV, making it to all the continental United States, eight Canadian provinces and Mexico.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Serenity Villa and Fairview Haven for the exceptional care they gave Art while he was a resident. They also greatly appreciate the support given by OSF Hospice.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Fairbury, Fairview Haven, or OSF Hospice Care.

