May 29, 1957 - June 16, 2022
FAIRBURY — Arnold K. Munz, 65, Fairbury, died at 7:08 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence, Fairbury.
His memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury, with Pastor Daryl Evans officiating. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is assisting with arrangements. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Cancer Society or Livingston County Humane Society.
Arnie was born May 29, 1957, in Fairbury, the son of Otis R. and Yvonne Marvine Farney Munz. He married Tammy Streib on February 14, 2007, in Fairbury. She survives in Fairbury.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother.
Arnie was a perfectionist who loved his wife and his dog, Bailey. He had a sensitive heart and will be missed very much.
A virtual guest book is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
