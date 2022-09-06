Feb. 24, 1931 - Sept. 5, 2022

NORMAL — Arnold Hering, 91, of Normal, IL, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 12:40 a.m. at Martin Health Care in Bloomington, IL.

Arnold was born on February 24, 1931, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Clyde W. and Alvina (Schroeder) Hering. He married Betty Wright on January 30, 1953, in Bloomington, IL. They celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to Betty's passing in 2017.

Arnold had a long and successful career in the railroad. He began his career at the age of 14, as a telegraph operator at Dean Tower on South Bunn Street (as documented in a 1945 Chicago Tribune article). His career spanned 46 years working for the GM&O, Illinois Central Gulf, and CM&W railroads. He was appointed Chief Train Dispatcher in 1965, and held that position working in Bloomington, Chicago, and Springfield before retiring in 1991.

Arnold was an accomplished bowler. He is credited with a 300 game, multiple 700 series' in state tournaments, and was inducted into the Bloomington-Normal Bowling Hall of Fame in 1977.

He was a former member of Crestwicke and Lakeside Country Club. Arnold enjoyed watching IWU Titan basketball, Cardinal baseball, and just about any sporting event! In later years, Arnold and Betty became very involved in Jazz music and traveled to festivals throughout the United States.

Arnold is survived by a son, Daniel (Theresa) of Bloomington; a nephew, Roger (Betsy) of Ohio; niece, Joanne (Doug) of Massachusetts; sisters-in-law: Marlene Wright of Heyworth, and Kay Franz of Normal. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers: Clyde Hering Jr., Wayne Hering, and an infant brother, Loren Hering.

Arnold's services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Union Church, Bloomington with Pastor Andy Gifford officiating. Following the service, burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children'' Research Hospital or a charity of donor's choice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Martin Health Center and Dr. Sven Klauss for their wonderful care and support.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.