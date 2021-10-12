FAIRBURY — Arnola Alta Davis, 94, Fairbury, died at 11:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Mrs. Davis was born April 20, 1927 near Weston, IL, the daughter of Arnold and Grace Scheppelmann Winterland. She married Bert E. Davis Jr. on December 14, 1947, in Fairbury. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1987.

Survivors include five daughters: Cheryl (George) Felger, Mesa, AZ, Carol Davis, Ft. Collins, CO, Karen (Wayne) Groseclose, Columbia, MO, Kathryn (Dennis) Smith and Julie Davis, both of Fairbury; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Elna Wainwright and one brother, DeLaine Winterland.

Mrs. Davis was a graduate of Fairbury Twp. High School.

Mrs. Davis visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be given to the South Eastern Livingston County Ambulance Service or the American Cancer Society.

