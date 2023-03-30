Sept. 25, 1930 - March 28, 2023

BELLFLOWER — Arnita Jean "Bea" (Armstrong) Zimmerman, 92, of Bellflower, IL, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City, IL.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman with Pastor Jeffrey McPike officiating. Burial will follow in Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, IL. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman or Bellflower Community Center.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Famer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Arnita was born on September 25, 1930, in Ottawa, IL, a daughter of Elmer L. and Ethel Anderson Armstrong. She married Paul Junior Zimmerman on December 20, 1949, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. He passed away January 18, 2014.

She is survived by her son, Myron (Janet) Zimmerman of Bellflower, IL, and daughter, Terri (Dwight) Hooker of Mahomet, IL; five grandchildren: Randy (Steph) Zimmerman, Eric (Joy) Zimmerman, Laura (John) Engelbrecht, Nathan (Sagan) Hooker, and Natalie Hooker; five great-grandchildren: Luella, Clara and Ethan Zimmerman, Gryffin and Julian Hooker, who called her "Gigi;" two step-grandchildren: Nikolus and Linnsey Hooker; three step-great-grandchildren: Macy, Rachel and Cole Hooker; and several nieces and nephews who will remember her fondly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Junior Zimmerman; parents, Elmer L. and Ethel Armstrong; three sisters: Eyeleen Clemens, Deretha Woods and Evelyn Hill.

Arnita farmed with her husband all her married life, and enjoyed sewing many blankets for Lutheran World Relief and pillowcase dresses for Africa. She made quilts for each of her grandkids. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, Bellflower Historical Society and Bellflower Senior Citizens.

Arnita will be lovingly remembered by her family. When you see a tractor in the field, watch a grandchild at a ballgame, work on your quilt, attend school reunions and church, please think of Arnita.