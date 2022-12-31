Oct. 6, 1934 - Dec. 30, 2022

NORMAL — Arlene T. Valone, 88, of Normal, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will immediately follow the services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pediatric Diabetes Research Center (PDRC) c/o, OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.

She was born October 6, 1934, in Chicago, daughter of Otto and Rose Wijacki Walinski. She married Anthony J. Valone on October 24, 1959, in Downers Grove, he preceded her in death on November 18, 2019. She was also preceded in death by one son, Tony Jr. and one sister, Esther Lewaniak.

Surviving are their children: Julie (Mike) Johnson, Bloomington, Nancy (Bill) Overstreet, Bend, OR, Tom (Joy) Valone, Buffalo, NY, and Andrea (Eric) French, Bloomington; and five grandchildren: Anne (Luke) Nicholl, Kaitlyn (Jameson Mundy) Johnson, Keller, Beren and Everly French. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Wyatt and Emmett Nicholl and Jasper Mundy and one brother, Richard Walinski, Lyle.

Arlene worked for many years as a secretary at FS before she stayed home to raise her family. As the children grew, she then worked at "Forget Me Not Flowers" as a bookkeeper.

She was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church, where she was active in the Epiphany Altar & Rosary Society, the Epiphany School Club and was a "room mom" on more than one occasion. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Women's Auxiliary. Arlene enjoyed baking, knitting and traveling with her husband, but her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.