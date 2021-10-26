NORMAL — Arlene Bond Schmidt, born December 13, 1949 passed away on October 22, 2021, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, IL, surrounded by her family.

Her funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal with Father Eric Powell officiating. Visitation will be at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 on Friday, October 29.

Arlene was born in McLeansboro, the daughter of Arlie and Madlen (Mitsdarffer) Bond. She married James Schmidt on October 23, 1976, in Carrollton, IL. He survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Amber Fricke; and grandson, Hudson whom resides in Ankeny, IA; and one brother, Dr. Larry Bond and wife Joyce of Sycamore IL. She also has seven brothers-in-law; nine sisters-in-law; 32 nieces and nephews; and 28 great-nieces and nephews. Her parents, Arlie and Madlen and infant son, Justin Michael preceded her in death.

Arlene graduated from Rend Lake Community College with an Associates of Arts degree in 1970. She graduated from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 1972, with a degree in Family and Consumer Science.

She worked for the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension from 1972-1982, in positions of Home Economics and 4-H Youth Advisors serving in Jackson, Greene and Livingston Counties. She taught Fashion Merchandising and Retailing at Gem City College, Quincy IL. Arlene also worked as in Interior Designer.

Arlene was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, IL. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Club and the Junior Women's Club in Quincy, IL, where she won the Outstanding Woman of the Year Award. She was a member of the McLean County Family and Consumer Science group, AAUW and volunteered and supported the 4-H programs throughout the years. She was a member of the Bloomington-Normal Garden Club.

Her smiling face, bubbly personality and charitable service towards all will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epiphany Catholic Church and the Illinois 4-H Foundation.