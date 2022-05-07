Feb. 9, 1928 - May 2, 2022

HELENA, Montana — Arleen Francis Wagner, 94, of Helena, MT, passed away, a victim of Alzheimer's, on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Renaissance Senior Care Center on Travertine Way in Helena.

A visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Funeral Home in Bloomington. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, May 13, 2022. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.

Arleen was born on February 9, 1928, in Covell, IL, a daughter of William and Charlotte (Schnupp) Huth. She married Robert Lester Wagner on August 24, 1947, at the old Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on September 7, 1999.

Surviving are her children: daughter, Charlotte "Chari," (C.Allen) McRill of Oak Harbor, WA; sons: Lynn and Dale Wagner; and grandson, Robert B. Wagner, all three of Helena MT.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Mark, who died in 1971; her two brothers: Donald Huth and Loren Huth; and her parents.

Arleen was a member of First Lutheran Church in Helena.

