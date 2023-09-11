June 13, 1962 - Sept. 9, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Anthony "Tony" Robert Griffin, 61, of Bloomington, passed away after a courageous four-year battle with cancer on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

Tony was born June 13, 1962, in Bloomington, son of Robert W. and Eileen (Finegan) Griffin, he married Rebecca "Becky" Burke on August 18, 1990. She survives.

Also surviving are his three daughters, Hannah, Linnea and Clare Griffin; five sisters, Vickie, Teena, Roxy, Cheryl Griffin and Kim (Doug) Blaine; father-in-law, Jack Burke; two brother-in-laws, John Smyth and Dave (Kris) Burke; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and beloved grand dog, Woody.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Debbie Smyth and mother-in-law, Sandy Burke.Tony began his teaching career at Meredosia in 1985 to 1986 and then finished his career at Heyworth Middle School from 1986 to 2018. After retirement, he began teaching at ISU College of Education as an Instructional Assistant Professor from 2019 to 2023 where he wanted future teachers to be great teachers. He was a Field Ambassador with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (2020 to 2023), teaching athletes about the love and forgiveness of Jesus.

He coached girls and boys varsity basketball (1986 to 2018) at Heyworth High School, was the Assistant Girls Basketball Coach at Eureka College (2018 to 2019) and was the Girls Basketball Head Coach at Tri Valley Middle School (2019 to 2023). In the season of 2017-2018 he received his 200th career win as a high school basketball coach. He was the State Farm Female Athlete Coach of the year 2017. In 2021-2022 he received his 100th career Junior High Basketball win. He was the IBCA High School Coach of the Year 2016-2017, IBCA Junior High Coach of the Year 2019-2020 and 2022-2023. His Heyworth High School Girls Basketball team made it to the Elite 8 in 2016-2017. His Tri Valley Girls Middle School Basketball team made it to the Elite 8 in 2022. Tony was inspired by coach Mike Bray to take part in Coaches vs Cancer from 2010 to 2018 and raised $44,000 for American Cancer Society.

He shared his love of basketball in the summers with campers as a coach beginning with the Michael Jordan Basketball Camp, Doug Collins Camp, Duke, Notre Dame, Marquette and Northwestern. Those camps were his favorite summer memories with his coaching buddies. A highlight of these camps was being mentored by Coach K, Doug Collins and Mike Bray.

In 2022 he went on a College Basketball tour visiting the College Hall of Fame, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Purcell Pavilion at Notre Dame, Welsh Ryan Arena at Northwestern, Finneran Pavilion at Villanova, The Palestra at the University of Pennsylvania, Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware, and Phog Allen Fieldhouse at Kansas.

"Teaching was about relationships; I was a teacher but also a never-ending student. I loved to learn all I could about basketball to become the best coach I could be. On my journey with coaching, I learned it was not about the wins and losses, but about the relationships with the athletes and the memories they were making." Tony Griffin.

Faith, family, basketball, and Disney were his loves. Seeing Mickey Mouse was always the only thing he wanted to do while on family visits to Disney World. He couldn't give up basketball so in 2022 he became a referee so he could still be a part of the game.

His girls were his world #GirlDad. He will be loved, missed and will forever remain an inspiration to all.

His visitation will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church. His funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday September 15, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heyworth High School Girls Basketball Program, Tri Valley Middle School Girls Basketball Program or Trinity Lutheran School Scholarship Program.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.