July 1, 1925 - May 22, 2023

Born July 1, 1925, as the 13th of 14 children in Tuskegee, AL, to Reverend and Mrs. George Johnson (Julia) - both deceased - as well as all of her siblings. Annie attended the public schools of Tuskegee, and was a good student who was popular and friendly. Annie accepted Christ at the early age of 12. She was converted in the Macedonia Baptist Church, but united with the St. James A.M.E. Church. She was an enthusiastic Sunday School student who loved to study the Bible and always enjoyed public speaking.

In May of 1944, Annie graduated from high school as President of her class, and moved to Chicago, IL. She made Chicago her home, and joined the Greater Walters Church. Later she united with the Progressive Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Reverend T.E. Brown. She met and married Leo Sneed in Chicago in 1944, and their union was blessed with three children: Carl, Julian and Jennifer. Julian preceded her in death as did her husband Leo.

Leo was called to the ministry in 1953, and the couple moved to Bloomington, IL, in 1958. Rev. Sneed became pastor of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church where Annie also became a member. She worked in the Sunday School, and became its Superintendent. She sang in the choir, was a missionary worker, organized the Junior Missionary Society, and became the youngest member of the Mother's Board. Ultimately, she served in all the churches that her husband pastored. She was an active pastor's wife and mother.

While in Bloomington, Mrs. Sneed was the first African American customer service representative hired by the General Telephone Company. In this position, she was an inspiration to many girls and young women at a time when many battles were being fought to end racial segregation and discrimination in housing and employment.

Rev. and Mrs. Sneed re-located to Indianapolis, IN, when Rev. Sneed was called to pastor the South Calvary Baptist Church in 1972. She became a member and served faithfully. She founded the Home and Family Sunday School class and instructed that class until her health made it necessary to limit her activities. She was a member of the Dorothy A. Johnson Missionary Circle, the Thursday Bible Study Class, and a regular participant in the teacher's preparation class. In addition, she served as a Vacation Bible School teacher. Mrs. Sneed was also a featured guest speaker for Women's Day programs at numerous churches in Indianapolis, as well as at South Calvary.

Mrs. Sneed attended the Indiana Business College in Indianapolis. She was employed by the United States Railroad Retirement Board as an Unemployment Claims Examiner. She retired from that position in 1994.

Annie B. Sneed departed this life on May 22, 2023. She leaves to cherish her memories a son, Carl Sneed in Bloomington, IL, and one daughter, Jennifer Sneed in Niskayuna, NY; two daughters-in-law: Chantal and Nancy; and one son-in-law, Scott McMillan; three grandchildren: Kyle, Jordan (Jene Pulliam), and Sloan (Ash); and many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives, as well as the Union Baptist and South Calvary Baptist church families and many friends.

The family would also like to thank the staff and employees of Heritage El Paso for their thoughtful and compassionate care.

Mrs. Sneed was a woman of faith who will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Union Baptist Church. Rev. U.D. Williams will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the services Friday. There will be a private graveside interment following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church or to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).