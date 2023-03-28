Dec. 19, 1951 - March 21, 2023

EUREKA — Annette Schurter, 92, of Eureka passed away at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Minonk, at a family member's residence.

Annette was born on November 22, 1930, in Eureka a daughter of Fred and Myrtle Taylor Hartter. She married Lawrence Schurter, the love of her life, on December 19, 1951, in Eureka. He passed away on May 5, 2009.

Survivors include two sons: Terry (Christy) Schurter, of East Peoria, Keith (Debbie) Schurter of Eureka; grandchildren: Leah Morse, Kevin Schurter, Alexus (Dan) McGuire; and great-grandchild, Jacob Singer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Schurter; one sister; and two brothers.

She worked at the Flower Basket in Eureka in the late 70s and early 80s.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Eureka Christian Church. Rev. Jennie Churchman will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Cremation will be accorded and burial of ashes will be a later date in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.