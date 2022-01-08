BLOOMINGTON — Annette M. McGhee, 57, of Bloomington, IL, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Annette was born July 24, 1964, in Ft. Riley, KS, to Willie Andrew and Patricia Ann Shaw Pendleton. She married Dwayne Herbert McGhee on August 29, 2008, in Bloomington. He survives.

Also surviving are: daughter, Mickia Barr (Ava Barr - granddaughter, Mason Barr - grandson); daughter, Dominique McGhee (DeShaun McGhee-grandson); daughter, Mariah McGhee (Damari Johnson and Damoni Johnson - grandsons); brother, Allen Pendelton of Washington DC; sisters: Adrain Pendelton and Imani McDonald both of St Paul MN; two nieces: Sherraina Jefferson and Dedrain (Tishaun) Dennis; great-nephew, Taj Dennis; and great-niece, Nuri Dennis.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Willie Samuel McDonald.

Annette was born and raised in Kansas and graduated from Junction City High School in 1982. She participated in numerous school activities. She moved to Illinois and began working for American Airlines and later worked for the U.S. Post Office in Bloomington.

She was a loving, caring person who served the Lord in many different ministries. She cared more for others than for herself.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Center for Hope, Bloomington. Bishop Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Junction City, KS, at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Cancer Institute - Normal. Online condolences can be left for family at www.kiblerbradyruestman.com.