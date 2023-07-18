May 30, 1926 - July 11, 2023

EUREKA — Annette L. Dickinson, 97, of Eureka, passed away July 11, 2023, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Eureka Christian Church. Jennie Churchman will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Olio Township Cemetery.

She was born on May 30, 1926, in Elgin, IL, to William and Ruby (Lester) Schultz. She graduated from Elgin High School and then attended Eureka College for two years. During the college summers she worked at the Elgin Watch factory making precision instruments for the Navy war effort. When she left college, she taught school in the last one room schoolhouse in her home county.

On September 6, 1947, Annette was united in marriage to Richard L. Dickinson, whom she met after WWII when she was attending Eureka College. Annette was a homemaker, and when the kids were older, taught various grades at Congerville Grade School.

She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and past president of Goodfield Community Club. She enjoyed family camping trips, boating, traveling the U.S. and the world with her husband and family. She also enjoyed time playing cards and dominos, watching the Cubs and reading. She was a member of Eureka Christian Church, ENK, PEO and bridge and pinochle clubs. She loved spending time with her family. Annette had a good sense of humor and was a very loving, positive person. She embodied the phrase "to know her, was to love her."

Those left to cherish Annette's memory include her children: Pamela (Ben) Ahring, Cambridge, Rick (Cyndee) Dickinson, Congerville; son-in-law, Thomas Lytle, Knoxville; grandchildren: LeAnna (Brent) Hasson, Ben (Michelle) Ahring, Rich (Rachel) Dickinson, John (Katie Bishop) Dickinson, Laura Lytle, Tom (Michelle) Lytle, David (Emily) Lytle; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Corcoran.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years; her daughter, Linda Lytle; one great-granddaughter, Grace Dickinson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Naomi (William) White and Nancy (Rodger Carlson and Jack) Werner; and one brother-in-law, John "Jack" Corcoran.

Memorials may be made to the Eureka Christian Church, Eureka/Goodfield Ambulance Service, or Meals on Wheels in Eureka.

Condolences can be sent to her family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.