Oct. 20, 1951 - May 4, 2022

EUREKA — Anne Louise Sandvik, 70, of Eureka, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Clermont, FL.

Anne was born on October 20, 1951, in Bryan, TX, to the late Robert and Lois (Allison) Hart.

She married Gary Sandvik on December 27, 2001, in Eureka. He survives.

Survivors also include her daughters: Stephanie (Robert) Atkinson of Milwaukie, OR, and Melissa (Roger) Bailey of Orlando, FL; step-daughters: Shara Bradshaw of Clearwater Beach, FL, and Michelle (Tina) Sandvik-White of Skokie, IL; sisters: Lynda Kimber of Peoria, IL, Chris (Tom) Blackburn of Plainfield, IL, Debra Zubcic of Coal City,IL, Allison (Paul) Keating of Glen Ellyn, IL; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was beloved by many nieces and nephews.

Most of Anne's professional life was spent working for the City of Eureka where she retired as the City Administrator. She also served as a school board member for District 140, and was a member of both the Eureka Police Commission and the Eureka Christian Church.

A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Eureka Christian Church. Rev. Robin Robinson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, also at Eureka Christian Church.

Burial of her ashes will be in Olio Township Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to Wounded Warrior Project.

