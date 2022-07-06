SUN CITY, Arizona — Anne L. Liles, 86, formerly of Sun City West, AZ, and Bloomington, IL, passed away on June 27, 2022, at Bridle Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care Community. She was born February 17, 1936, to Floyd and Eva (Waugh) Jackson in Mount Ayr, IA, and married Robert Liles in Bedford, IA on July 22, 1955. Robert preceded her in passing after 55 years of loving marriage.