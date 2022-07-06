Feb. 17, 1936 - June 27, 2022
SUN CITY, Arizona — Anne L. Liles, 86, formerly of Sun City West, AZ, and Bloomington, IL, passed away on June 27, 2022, at Bridle Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care Community. She was born February 17, 1936, to Floyd and Eva (Waugh) Jackson in Mount Ayr, IA, and married Robert Liles in Bedford, IA on July 22, 1955. Robert preceded her in passing after 55 years of loving marriage.
Honoring Anne's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Her final resting place will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Alzheimer's Association.