Feb. 17, 1936 - June 27, 2022

MAHOMET — Anne L. Liles, 86, formerly of Sun City West, AZ, and Bloomington, IL, passed away on June 27, 2022, at Bridle Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Mahomet, IL. She was born February 17, 1936, to Floyd and Eva (Waugh) Jackson in Mount Ayr, IA, and married Robert Liles in Bedford, IA, on July 22, 1955. Robert preceded her in passing after 55 years of loving marriage.

Surviving are Anne's children: Curtis (Paula) Liles, Catherine (William) San Pablo; grandchildren: Steve (Stephanie) Osif, Michelle (Johnny) Haynes, Timothy San Pablo, Caitlyn San Pablo, Benjamin Liles, Kathryn Cataldo-Liles, Sara Liles; and great-grandchildren: Riley Haynes, Thomas Haynes, Isabella Osif, Sophia Osif, and Madeline Cataldo-Liles. Anne is also preceded in passing by her parents; and two sisters: Helen and Marjorie.

Anne was a passionate devotee to her favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals, and could often be seen watching and supporting her team from the comfort of her home. Anne was also known best for her passion of golfing with her husband, Robert. The two were life-long fans of golf and have left their loving family with many fond memories of her and Robert's accomplishments. One such memory being Anne's hole-in-one. She served in retail sales at JC Penny's for 20 years, before retiring and was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Felicity Chapter #387 in Normal, IL, for many years.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Bridle Brook and Paula Liles for all the care and help they've given over the last ten years.

Honoring Anne's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Her final resting place will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11: 00 a.m. - 12:000 p.m., with a celebration of life at 12:00 p.m. The family encourages everyone who attends the funeral to wear their best St. Louis Cardinal shirts, their favorite baseball team shirts, or anything red.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children and the Alzheimers Association.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.