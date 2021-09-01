SAGNINAW, Michigan — Anne (Kraft) Laundra, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021, in her home at the age of 88, surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Raymond and Josephine (Sweeney) Kraft, Anne was born on March 4, 1933 in Normal, IL.

She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Bloomington, IL in 1950. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Illinois State University in 1954 and later a Master's Degree from Saginaw Valley State University. She started her teaching career at Stone School (Saginaw) in 1954. Anne taught early elementary students for 37 years - 27 of them at Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools, before retiring in 1994.

Aside from devoting her life to God and her family, Anne shined light on everyone she encountered. She had an innate way of making people feel special. She was an active member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, generously giving of her time and talent working with the RCIA program, chairing the Art and Environment Commission, and serving as Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Pianist, and Catechist. In Anne's retirement, she volunteered as a treatment driver for the American Cancer Society and as an American Red Cross reader for the blind.

Surviving Anne are her children: Steven and Cari (Smith) Laundra of Blissfield, Bridget (Laundra) and Greg Meier of Ann Arbor, and JoEllen (Laundra) Ennis of Saginaw; two granddaughters: Chelsea (Laundra) and Tyler Wyse, of Blissfield, and Brittany (Laundra) and Corey Melinn of Blissfield; five great-grandchildren: Desmond, Griffin, Julianna and Olivia Wyse and Norah Melinn; two brothers: David Kraft of Bloomington, IL, and Edward (Christine) Kraft of Bloomington, IL; several cousins; numerous nieces and nephews.

Anne was predeceased by her sister, Rosemary (Kraft) Kerber, brother-in-law, Jerry Kerber, and sisters-in-law, Deborah Kraft and Ann Kraft; son-in-law, Bill Ennis; nephew, Raymond Kraft and great-nephew, Dougie Kraft; and her former husband, Charles Laundra.

Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 6400 McCarty. Rd., Saginaw, MI. Rev. Fr. Dale Orlik will officiate. Private entombment will take place in St. Andrew Mausoleum. There we be no visiting hours at the funeral home. Friends may visit at St. John Vianney Catholic Church were the family will be present on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Eastside Soup Kitchen, Sisters of St. Clare or Saginaw City Rescue Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Snow Funeral Home, 3775 N. Center Rd., Saginaw, Michigan. www.snowfuneralhome.net.