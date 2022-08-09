May 14, 1926 - July 10, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Anne D. Petri, 96, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:17 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Bloomington.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington.

Anne was born on May 14, 1926, in Bloomington, a daughter to Martin J. and Anna (Hauptman) Hoeniges. She married John R. Petri on June 1, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death after seventy-five years of marriage.

She was also preceded by her parents; son, John P. Petri; brothers: Martin and Andrew Hoeniges; and sister, Elizabeth Gremer. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Anne was a homemaker and worked at the Illinois State University dining center for several years. She was a life-long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the American Hungarian Club.